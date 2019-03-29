Saitama: 4 nabbed over ¥30 million robbery

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested four persons over the robbery of a male company employee of 30 million yen in the town of Matsubushi last year, reports NHK (Mar. 26).

According to police, Fuminori Kawagishi, a 54-year-old resident of Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture who has no known occupation, and three others carried out the robbery of the man in a parking lot on the afternoon of February 28.

Prior to the incident, the victim told one of the suspects by telephone that he wished to buy gold. However, upon arrival at the parking lot two persons sprayed him with a tear gas-like spray and smashed the window of his vehicle.

“We’ll kill you,” one of the perpetrators threatened before the pair snatched a suitcase containing about 30 million yen in cash. They then fled the scene.

The victim was not hurt in the incident, police said previously.

On Tuesday, police also arrested Kawagishi and one of the other suspects over a similar robbery in Soka City, Saitama that as well took place in February of last year.