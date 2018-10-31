Ex-Sagan Tosu executive not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman

FUKUOKA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution a former executive of a company that manages professional soccer club Sagan Tosu over the alleged molestation of a woman in Fukuoka City earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports (Oct. 30).

On the night of June 21, Motohiko Sato, then a 34-year-old senior executive manager at Sagan Dreams, allegedly fondled the chest and buttocks of the woman, 24, at a park in Hakata Ward.

Sato, who was accused of quasi-indecent assault, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest. “I think I did it,” the suspect was quoted by the Hakata Police Station.

On Tuesday, however, prosecutors from the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Sato. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, Sato posed as a talent scout in calling out to the woman in the street, inquiring about whether she would like to become a model. He then invited her to the park. “I will now confirm whether you have the form of a model,” he said prior to committing the alleged crime.

Later that month, the woman lodged a complaint with police. Sato surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.