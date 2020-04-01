 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saga: Woman not prosecuted over alleged illicit filming of daughter

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 1, 2020

SAGA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a woman in her 40s in Saga City over the alleged illicit filming of her daughter last year, reports the Saga Shimbun (Nov. 30).

Over a roughly 20-minute period beginning at around 7:10 p.m. on October 7, the woman, of no known occupation, and the her boyfriend, 34, allegedly used a tablet computer to film the unclothed lower body of the girl at his residence.

On Monday, the Saga District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the woman. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The Saga-Kita Police Station arrested the woman and her boyfriend on November 7. After they were sent to prosecutors, it was requested that the boyfriend undergo a mental evaluation.

The mother was released. However, she remained under investigation. In February, the boyfriend was prosecuted on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault.

