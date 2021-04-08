 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saga: Suspected women’s underwear thief found with 400 pairs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 8, 2021

SAGA (TR) – Saga Prefectural Police have arrested a male electrician who is suspected in the theft of more than 400 pairs of women’s underwear, reports NHK (April 7).

At just past 10:00 a.m. on March 10, Takahiro Kubo, 30, allegedly attempted to steal a swimsuit for a girl hanging out to dry at a residence in Saga City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted theft, Kubo admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police seized more than 400 pairs of women’s underwear from the residence of the suspect (Twitter)

Kubo lives in Ogi City. During the attempted theft, a resident used a smartphone to film the suspect as he fled. That footage was later used to identify him.

During a search of Kubo’s residence, police found 424 garments, including brassieres, underpants and school swimsuits.

