Saga: Suspected women’s underwear thief found with 400 pairs

SAGA (TR) – Saga Prefectural Police have arrested a male electrician who is suspected in the theft of more than 400 pairs of women’s underwear, reports NHK (April 7).

At just past 10:00 a.m. on March 10, Takahiro Kubo, 30, allegedly attempted to steal a swimsuit for a girl hanging out to dry at a residence in Saga City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted theft, Kubo admitted to the allegations, police said.

Kubo lives in Ogi City. During the attempted theft, a resident used a smartphone to film the suspect as he fled. That footage was later used to identify him.

During a search of Kubo’s residence, police found 424 garments, including brassieres, underpants and school swimsuits.