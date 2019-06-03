Saga: Suspected drunk driver caused vehicle to plow into convenience store

SAGA (TR) – A suspected drunk driver caused the driver of another vehicle to plow into a convenience store in the town of Yoshinogari on Sunday, police said, reports Nippon News Network (June 2).

At just past 5:00 a.m., Shiori Watanabe, 22, turned right off National Route 385 to enter the parking lot of an outlet of Family Mart in the Omagari area.

However, Watanabe’s vehicle caused the driver of the second vehicle to make a sudden turn to the left, sending it through the front doors of the store.

A person inside the store suffered an injury to the their arm. The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 60s, was not hurt, police said.

The results of a breath analysis given to Watanabe gave a result that was four times the standard value. Upon her arrest on suspicion of drunk driving, she admitted to the allegations.