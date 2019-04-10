Saga: Portions of corpse with stab wounds found in mountains

SAGA (TR) – Saga Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after portions of a male corpse with stab wounds was found in a mountainous area of Higashimatsuura District, reports the Saga Shimbun (Apr. 10).

At around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, an employee of the district found a human head at the side of a forest path. Officers arriving at the scene later discovered ribs and an arm about 40 meters down a slope from the path.

A wristwatch, shirt and jacket were also found at the scene. The lower portion of the body has not been found, police said.

According to the results of an autopsy, the body, which had turned skeletal, belongs to a middle-aged man who died at least five years ago, police said.

Areas of the corpse showed signs of wounds delivered by a knife, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body and determine whether the man was the victim of a crime.