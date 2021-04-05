Saga man suspected of using light to flash others while driving

SAGA (TR) – Talk about shedding a little light on the subject.

Saga Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man who is suspected of repeatedly using a flashlight to reveal his genitals while driving in Saga City, reports Fuji News Network (April 2).

At just past 7:00 p.m. on April 1, the unnamed suspect allegedly used the light to reveal his uncovered lower body to an unspecified number of people while behind the wheel of his vehicle in the Shirayama business district.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent exposure, the suspect, who is a temporary employee living in Saga City, admitted to the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, police had received reports of about 10 other similar cases taking place in the same area.

A plan clothes officer called out to the suspect at a traffic light after noticing his vehicle driving slowly. The officer arrested the suspect after observing the light exposing his genital area.