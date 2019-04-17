 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saga: Bar suspected marijuana sales hub

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 17, 2019

SAGA (TR) – A bar in the Aikeicho area of Saga City served as a trafficking hub for the sale of marijuana, Saga Prefectural Police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 16).

Last month, police accused the male manager of the bar, Ryosuke Tanaka, 22, a male employee, 23, and two other male suspects of jointly possessing 1.13 grams of marijuana with intent to sell.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

at a restaurant in Saga City
Police seized 140 grams of marijuana from a restaurant in Saga City (Twitter)

The matter emerged in February, when officers found a 25-year-old man to be in possession of a bag containing an unspecified amount of marijuana on a road in Saga City. Three other men were arrested in the case.

During the subsequent investigation, police searched the bar and found 140 grams of marijuana, valued at around 700,000 yen.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »