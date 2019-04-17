Saga: Bar suspected marijuana sales hub

SAGA (TR) – A bar in the Aikeicho area of Saga City served as a trafficking hub for the sale of marijuana, Saga Prefectural Police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 16).

Last month, police accused the male manager of the bar, Ryosuke Tanaka, 22, a male employee, 23, and two other male suspects of jointly possessing 1.13 grams of marijuana with intent to sell.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

The matter emerged in February, when officers found a 25-year-old man to be in possession of a bag containing an unspecified amount of marijuana on a road in Saga City. Three other men were arrested in the case.

During the subsequent investigation, police searched the bar and found 140 grams of marijuana, valued at around 700,000 yen.