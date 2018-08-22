Ruling overturned: Yakuza handed 7-year term for gun violation

AICHI (TR) – A court in Nagoya on Tuesday overturned an innocent verdict and handed a gang member a 7-year prison term over a firearms violation, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 21).

According to the ruling handed down by the Nagoya High Court, Masaki Momose, a 42-year-old member of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi, possessed one pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition in ordering an underling to store the contraband at the residence of his former wife in Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture.

In June of last year, police arrested Momose, then a member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, on suspicion of aggravated possession under the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

The contention of the underling, 40, who has also been accused in the case, was that he had taken action in storing the gun and ammunition without the permission of Momose.

In handing down the ruling, presiding judge Hiroyuki Yamaguchi disputed the claim, calling it “unnatural.” The judge said that Momose “provided the instruction” to the underling.

The ruling overturned an innocent verdict previously handed down by the Nagoya District Court.