‘Roulettezoku’ member drove without license before crash into median

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a sports car enthusiast who crashed his vehicle in Ichikawa City just days after having his driver’s license revoked, reports TBS News (June 24).

Early on June 17, Yuya Namiki, 20, of no known occupation, crashed his vehicle into a median. He then abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Footage shown by the network shows a mangled barricade where Namiki’s vehicle crossed over the median.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act, Namiki admitted to driving without a license and fleeing the crash scene.

Namiki, a resident of Matsudo City, Chiba, participates in the so-called “roulettezoku” (or roulette tribe) subculture.

The arrest is the second for Namiki. On June 9, police accused him of driving 80 kilometers per hour over the speed limit on the Bayshore Route of the Shuto Expressway near Tokyo’s Ota Ward late on April 3.

“I came to meet my friends,” he said upon his first arrest in referring to other roulettezoku members. His license was then revoked.