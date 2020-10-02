Roppongi drug bust: Sierra Leone national found with 300 grams of cocaine

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male national of Sierra Leone who is suspected of trafficking in illegal drugs in the Roppongi entertainment district, reports TBS News (Oct. 2).

In the latest development, police have accused Sulaiman Bah, 43, of selling 0.403 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, to a 47-year-old male Japanese national for 10,000 yen inside a multi-tenant building last December.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

The arrest is the second for Bah. On September 11, officers first arrested the suspect and his girlfriend, a South African national, after finding stimulant drugs inside her residence in Roppongi.

Cocaine

Police also discovered around 300 grams of cocaine packed inside about 640 small orange envelopes. All the illegal drugs found in the residence have a street value of around 6 million yen.

Police believe Bah sold the envelopes, adorned with drawings of human skulls, in the Roppongi area under the name “Azabu Packages.”

In brokering the sales, the suspect solicited pedestrians in Roppongi.

For repeat customers, he used a mobile telephone to complete transactions, police said.