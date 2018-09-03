Robbery victim says he was drugged with ‘nutrient’

HOKKAIDO (TR) – An 88-year-old man who was drugged and robbed in his residence in Tomakomai City last month tells TBS News (Sept. 2) that the suspect told him she was giving him a healthy drink prior to the incident.

On August 28 and 29, Taeko Inoue, 40, of no known occupation, allegedly spiked a drink consumed by the man with a sleeping powder at his residence in the Meitokucho area. The suspect then took 9.7 million yen in cash from the premises.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of robbery, Inoue admitted to the allegations, according to the Tomakomai Police Station.

In an interview with the network, the victim says that Inoue added five tablets that contained medicinal properties she referred to as a “nutrient” in the beverage.

“Five or 10 minutes after drinking, I didn’t know what she was saying,” the victim says.

Inoue became acquainted with the victim some time ago. He told the network that she came by once or twice a year. “While she was talking, I had my eye on where the money was,” he says.

That is, until he passed out…