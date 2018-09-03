 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Robbery victim says he was drugged with ‘nutrient’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 3, 2018

HOKKAIDO (TR) – An 88-year-old man who was drugged and robbed in his residence in Tomakomai City last month tells TBS News (Sept. 2) that the suspect told him she was giving him a healthy drink prior to the incident.

On August 28 and 29, Taeko Inoue, 40, of no known occupation, allegedly spiked a drink consumed by the man with a sleeping powder at his residence in the Meitokucho area. The suspect then took 9.7 million yen in cash from the premises.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of robbery, Inoue admitted to the allegations, according to the Tomakomai Police Station.

In an interview with the network, the victim says that Inoue added five tablets that contained medicinal properties she referred to as a “nutrient” in the beverage.

A woman drugged and robbed an 88-year-old man in his residence in Tomakomai City last month
A woman drugged and robbed an 88-year-old man in his residence in Tomakomai City last month (Twitter)

“Five or 10 minutes after drinking, I didn’t know what she was saying,” the victim says.

Inoue became acquainted with the victim some time ago. He told the network that she came by once or twice a year. “While she was talking, I had my eye on where the money was,” he says.

That is, until he passed out…

Published in Crime, Hokkaido, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »