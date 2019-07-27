Robbery suspect surrenders after release of security footage

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man over the alleged robbery of a convenience store in Hitachi City earlier this week, reports TBS News (July 26).

At just before 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Kazuyoshi Tokoro, of no known occupation, approached the register of Family Mart, located in the Kanesawacho area, holding a can of beer.

After thrusting a knife toward a 37-year-old male cashier, he reportedly said, “Hand over the money.” When the cashier refused to comply, the perpetrator fled the scene with the can but no cash.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said previously.

On Thursday, police released security camera footage showing the perpetrator in the incident.

That same day, Tokoro surrendered at a koban (police box). Upon admitting to the crime, he said that at least one person saw him out walking and said, “You like the guy who robbed the convenience store.”