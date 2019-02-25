Road rage: Man backs truck into woman after traffic incident

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police last week arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman during a dispute in Okayama City last month, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 23).

On January 31, Mitsuo Omori, an employee in the interior design industry living in Okayama City, argued with the woman in a parking about a traffic-related matter that took place on a municipal road just before.

“I’ll kill you. I’ll set fire to your house,” he reportedly threatened. Then, as shown in video footage taken from the woman’s vehicle, the suspect backed his small truck into her. He then sped off.

The woman fell to the ground as she tried to remain upright against the vehicle, causing an unspecified sprain, police said.

Omori, who has been accused of inflicting injury and issuing threats, denies the allegations. “It is true that we got into a dispute, but no threats were made and no violence wielded,” the suspect was quoted by police.