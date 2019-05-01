Right-wing members accused of assaulting police at demo opposing imperial system

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested two members of a right-wing group for assaulting an officer at a demonstration in opposition to the imperial system, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 30).

According to police, the demonstration, which included about 130 persons, took place over about a three-hour period at a plaza outside the East Exit of JR Shinjuku Station in Shinjuku Ward.

As the event proceeded, about 40 members of a right-wing group shouted at the demonstrators while about 80 riot police officers maintained order.

At around 4:55 p.m., Kenichi Maeda, a 38-year-old upper-level member of the right group, and activist Maria Egawa, 27, allegedly assaulted one officer. They both were subsequently accused of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

“I am not aware of having used violence,” Egawa was quoted by police in denying the allegations. Meanwhile, Maeda admitted to the charges. “In the excitement, I shoved the officer,” the suspect said.

Later on Tuesday, Emperor Akihito abdicated from the Chrysanthemum Throne in a ceremony held at the Imperial Palace. Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend to the throne for the start of the Reiwa Era on Wednesday.