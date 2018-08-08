Right-wing member accused of adding flashing light to truck

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a right-wing group for illegally adding a light to its propaganda truck, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 8).
In April, Ryuta Oikawa, 30, and one other person removed the flashing red light, commonly found on police patrol vehicles, from the vehicle prior to an inspection.
The following day, the light was reattached in preparation for the group’s activities in Chiba Prefecture.
Police accused the suspects of violating the Road Transport Vehicle Act. Both suspects admit to the allegations, police said.
街宣車に赤色灯不正取り付け 右翼団体代表の男ら逮捕
緊急車両にしか認められていない赤色灯を街宣車に取り付けるなどした疑いで、右翼団体代表の男らが逮捕された。https://t.co/vamYzfG8op#FNN pic.twitter.com/yhtIA52qZF
— Fuji News Network (@FNN_News) August 8, 2018