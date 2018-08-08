Right-wing member accused of adding flashing light to truck

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a right-wing group for illegally adding a light to its propaganda truck, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 8).

In April, Ryuta Oikawa, 30, and one other person removed the flashing red light, commonly found on police patrol vehicles, from the vehicle prior to an inspection.

The following day, the light was reattached in preparation for the group’s activities in Chiba Prefecture.

Police accused the suspects of violating the Road Transport Vehicle Act. Both suspects admit to the allegations, police said.