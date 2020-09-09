Reward for information on ’96 murder of Sophia student extended

TOKYO (TR) – The National Police Agency on Tuesday said that it was extending its offer of a reward for information in the murder of a female university student more than two decades ago, reports NHK (Sept. 9).

For a one-year period beginning on Wednesday, a reward of up to 3 million yen will be available for the provision of information connected to the murder of Junko Kobayashi, a 21-year-old student at Sophia University.

On the afternoon of September 9, 1996, Kobayashi was bound with tape and fatally stabbed inside her residence in Katsushika Ward. The residence was then set ablaze.

Police had previously revealed that a DNA analysis of material left behind on a match box and futon concluded that the suspect is a male with blood type A.

Man in yellow raincoat

Two years ago, police revealed that a witness claimed seeing a man in a yellow raincoat standing in the rain in front of the residence around the time of the incident.

The reward was first offered in 2010. The extension this year is the tenth.

Thus far, police have received more than 1,100 tips in the case, but none of them has resulted in an arrest.

Persons with such information are advised to call the Kameari Police Station at 03-3607-9051.