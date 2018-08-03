Researcher accused of theft of women’s underwear found with 350 garments

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a male researcher over the alleged theft of women’s underwear in Yanagawa City earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 2).

At around 8:50 p.m. on January 8, Tetsufumi Sakai, a 48-year-old researcher at the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization, allegedly stole 5 garments belonging to a women, 38, from a coin-operated machine at a laundromat in the town of Mitsuhashimachi.

Sakai became a person of interest for police after he was seen taking the garments — valued at — from the dryer and placing them inside a bag in security camera footage.

Sakai, who has been accused of theft, partially admits to the allegations. “It is a fact that I have stolen underwear from a coin-operated machine, but I cannot recall an incident from 6 months ago.”

A search of the residence of Sakai and his vehicle resulted in the discovery of 350 garments. Police are investigating the suspect over possible involvement in other crimes.