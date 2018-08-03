 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Researcher accused of theft of women’s underwear found with 350 garments

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 3, 2018

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a male researcher over the alleged theft of women’s underwear in Yanagawa City earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 2).

At around 8:50 p.m. on January 8, Tetsufumi Sakai, a 48-year-old researcher at the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization, allegedly stole 5 garments belonging to a women, 38, from a coin-operated machine at a laundromat in the town of Mitsuhashimachi.

Sakai became a person of interest for police after he was seen taking the garments — valued at — from the dryer and placing them inside a bag in security camera footage.

A man accused of stealing underwear
Fukuoka police have accused a male researcher of stealing garments belonging to a woman from coin-operated machine in Yanagawa City in January (Twitter)

Sakai, who has been accused of theft, partially admits to the allegations. “It is a fact that I have stolen underwear from a coin-operated machine, but I cannot recall an incident from 6 months ago.”

A search of the residence of Sakai and his vehicle resulted in the discovery of 350 garments. Police are investigating the suspect over possible involvement in other crimes.

Published in Crime, Fukuoka, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »