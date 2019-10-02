Reptile house: Man accused of breeding pythons, crocodile without license









OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested the 47-year-old manager of a pet store in Settsu City over the alleged breeding of reptiles without a license, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 1).

In June, Takanori Mase, the manager of Kansai Reptile Pro, was allegedly raising two reticulated pythons — measuring 3 and 4 meters in length — a spectacled caiman, which is a type of crocodile, and several other animals without authorization.

Police also accused the suspect of raising a tropical gar, an exotic fish for which breeding for sale is prohibited.

Mase admits to the allegations, police said.

Kansai Reptile Pro opened in 2007. The store was famous for its variety of animals for sale, but its license for breeding had expired, police said.