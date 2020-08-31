Real estate employee spent embezzled funds ‘on lottery tickets’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at a real estate firm over the alleged embezzlement of nearly 10 million yen, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 31).

Over a one-year period ending in May 2018, Kazuo Hiromoto, 55, allegedly misappropriated about 9.5 million yen in building rents owed to the firm, located in Edogawa Ward.

Upon his arrest, Hiromoto partially denied the allegations, saying that full amount was not embezzled. “I spent the money on lottery tickets and day care for my children,” was quoted by police.

Police are continuing the investigation.