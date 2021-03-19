Rapper Staxx T accused of possessing marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested popular rapper Staxx T over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 18).

On Wednesday, police entered the residence of the 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Takuma Kitahashi, in Setagaya Ward and found a total of 6.5 grams of marijuana packed in four bags.

“My girlfriend smokes,” Kitahashi was quoted by the Mejiro Police Station.

In August 2019, an officer on patrol stopped Kitahashi for voluntary questioning in the capital. During the discussion, the officer found an electronic cigarette containing marijuana.

Police are now seeking to learn how Kitahashi obtained the marijuana.

Staxx T is a member of hip-hop duo Cream, which formed in 2012. They released their debut album “Dreamin'”the following year.