Prostitute, 25, arrested after admitting to leaving 3 infant corpses in Sendai residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old female sex worker after she confessed to leaving three infant corpses in her former residence in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 23).

At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Reika Yoshimaru, an employee at a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor living in Ikuno Ward, visited a police box to admit to the crime.

On Thursday, officers from the Sendai-Chuo Police Station then visited the residence, located in Sendai’s Aoba Ward, and found at least one infant corpse inside a plastic bag placed in a suitcase. Police also found what are believed to be two other corpses in other bags in the case.

Police subsequently accused Yoshimaru of abandoning the one confirmed corpse after she gave birth around December of 2016.

Yoshimaru lived in the residence between November, 2014 and November of last year. She is still renting the property, police said.