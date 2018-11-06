Pro wrestler Takeshi Morishima arrested for assault of taxi driver

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested professional wrestler Takeshi Morishima after he seriously injured a taxi driver by striking him in Shinjuku Ward on Monday, reports Nikkan Sports (Nov. 6).

At around 11:30 p.m., Morishima, 40, allegedly beat the face of the driver, aged in his 50s, after declining to pay a fare of 18,000 yen in the Kabukicho red-light district.

According to the Shinjuku Police Station, the driver suffered a broken left cheekbone.

Morishima, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations. He told police he struck the driver after the pair got into a dispute about the fare.

Morishima wrestled under promoter Pro Wrestling Noah before his retirement in 2015. Between 2008 and 2014, Morishima took the GHC Heavweight Championship title three times.