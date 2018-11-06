 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pro wrestler Takeshi Morishima arrested for assault of taxi driver

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 6, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested professional wrestler Takeshi Morishima after he seriously injured a taxi driver by striking him in Shinjuku Ward on Monday, reports Nikkan Sports (Nov. 6).

At around 11:30 p.m., Morishima, 40, allegedly beat the face of the driver, aged in his 50s, after declining to pay a fare of 18,000 yen in the Kabukicho red-light district.

According to the Shinjuku Police Station, the driver suffered a broken left cheekbone.

Morishima, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations. He told police he struck the driver after the pair got into a dispute about the fare.

Takeshi Morishima
Takeshi Morishima (Twitter)

Morishima wrestled under promoter Pro Wrestling Noah before his retirement in 2015. Between 2008 and 2014, Morishima took the GHC Heavweight Championship title three times.

