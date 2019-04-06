Pro wrestler Koji Kanemoto not prosecuted over alleged assault of wife

HYOGO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of professional wrestler Koji Kanemoto over the alleged assault of his wife at their residence in Kobe, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 5).

At around noon on March 1, Kanemoto, 52, allegedly beat the head of his wife, 25, inside the residence during an argument.

On Friday, the Kobe District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kanemoto. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Upon his arrest, Kanemoto admitted to the allegations, according to the Ikuta Police Station. His wife was not hurt in the incident.

Kanemoto, known by the ring name Tiger Mask, was once affiliated with the New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling promotions.