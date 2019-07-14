Priest took illicit video of girl at fireworks fest ‘due to stress’

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a Buddhist priest for allegedly taking illicit video of a high school girl at a fireworks festival in Yokohama City on Saturday, reports Nippon News Network (July 14).

At around 6:30 p.m., Kenryu Fukuyama, 41, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of the girl at Yokohama Sparkling Twilight 2019, which took place in Chuo Ward.

Fukuyama, who has been accused of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I did it due to job stress,” the suspect was quoted.

Fukuyama was arrested after an officer on patrol saw the suspect carrying out the crime.