Priest suspected of fatally stabbing mother before attempting suicide

CHIBA (TR) – A priest at a shrine in Matsudo City is believed to have fatally stabbed his mother at her residence before attempting to take his own life on Monday, police have revealed, reports TBS News (July 22).

At around 1:15 p.m., the husband of Keiko Tokiwa found her collapsed inside the first-floor living room of the residence with stab wounds to the neck. The woman was confirmed dead at a hospital about two hours later.

At around 1:25 p.m., personnel at the nearby Matsudo Shrine found Toikwa’s son collapsed and bleeding from the neck on the grounds. He was transported to a hospital. His condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Prior to the incident, the son, who lives in a residence separate from his mother and father, left the shrine since he did not feel well. After the stabbing of his mother, she called her husband, who is also a priest at the shrine.

Near where the son was found collapsed a knife was discovered nearby, police said.

Police plan to question the son about the incident after he recovers from his injuries.

According to the web site of Matsudo Shrine, it was founded in 1626.