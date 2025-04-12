President of premier ryotei chain Kanatanaka accused of possessing illegal drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the president of premier ryotei chain Kanatanaka over the alleged possession of methamphetamine and marijuana in Minato Ward last year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Apr. 11).

On October 1, Shingo Okazoe, 63, allegedly possessed approximately 0.6 grams of kakuseizai (methamphetamine) and approximately 1 gram of marijuana in a car parked on a street in Shinbashi.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control law on Wednesday, Okazone admitted to the allegations, police said.

Also on Wednesday, police searched Okazoe’s home in Minami Aoyama, Minato. During the search, officers found multiple doses of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and a homemade inhaler.

Police are now investigating how he obtained the illegal drugs.

Kanatanaka has four outlets in Ginza and Aoyama. Shinbashi Kanatanaka in Ginza is frequently used by prime ministers and important figures in the politics and business to entertain guests. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited the branch late last month.