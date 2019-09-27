Polish national not prosecuted over stabbing of woman in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male Polish national over the alleged stabbing of a woman in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (May 30).

At just past 6:00 p.m. on February 26, Jerzy Dobrodziej Ohashi, a 42-year-old English teacher, allegedly used a knife to slash the woman, aged in her 20s, in the left wrist in a parking lot for a hotel.

Ohashi also punched her in the face before fleeing the scene. The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said previously.

Upon his arrest in June, Ohashi, who was accused of inflicting injury, admitted to the allegations.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ohashi. However, the case remains on file with the office.

The woman met Ohashi on a smartphone deai-kei matchmaking application. On the dating site, he claimed to be British, police said previously.

After Ohashi, the victim and her female friend met at the parking lot, they got into a dispute. Thereafter, he pulled the knife from a bag and slashed the victim.

Ohashi became a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken from a nearby hotel.