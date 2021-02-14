Police to accuse Peruvian of ‘detoxing’ drug users without license

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to arrest a Peruvian national for allegedly providing a medical treatment to users of stimulant drugs, reports TBS News (Feb. 14).

Between last July and October, Hiroshi Vega Gabriel Sakoda, 26, allegedly provided intravenous injections of vitamins to six persons, aged in their teens to 30s, who are regular users of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Since Sakoda is not a licensed physician, police allege that he violated the Medical Practitioners’ Law. “Up to this point, I’ve done this about 10 times,” the suspect said.

Police also learned that the suspect carried out the removal of growths or tumors.

“Detoxing” treatments

According to police, Sakoda used social media to solicit persons by posting messages indicating that he was able to provide “detoxing” treatments.

Sakoda communicated with interested parties via the app Telegram, which deletes the chat history of its users.

Sakoda claimed to be a graduate of the Kyoto University Faculty of Medicine. However, a student card in his possession proved to be a forgery. As well, there is no record of the suspect ever attending the university, police said.

Plain clothes police officer

The matter emerged last October. At a hotel in the Komagata area of Taito Ward, Sakoda provided a treatment to a male Japanese national in his 20.

When the treatment was finished, the man assaulted Sakoda after they got into a dispute. The suspect then sought help from a person living nearby.

This is not Sakoda’s first brush with the law. In 2016, he was arrested for defrauding a female driver out of 3,000 yen while posing as a plain clothes police officer in Aomori Prefecture.

In that case, he was behind the wheel of a vehicle with a flashing light and siren when he drove up behind the woman. “Please pay 3,000 yen for a traffic violation,” he reportedly told her.