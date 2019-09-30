Police officer ‘looking after’ women’s toilet accused of trespassing

FUKUOKA (TR) – It wasn’t exactly a stake out.

Fukuoka Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 47-year-old police officer for allegedly trespassing into the women’s bathroom at a convenience store in Fukuoka City, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 30).

“I entered the women’s toilet in looking after it,” Takashi Atsuchi, a sergeant at the Higashi Police Station, was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

But that is perhaps an understatement.

In July, employees at the store, located in the Hirao area of Chuo Ward, repeatedly alerted law enforcement after an unknown person blocked the toilet with toilet paper rolls on multiple occasions, police said.

On Sunday morning, a staff member at the store provided police with the description of a suspicious man and the license plate of his vehicle. He had allegedly entered the toilet of the store at 9:40 a.m.

That person turned out to be Atsuchi. It is believed that he enjoyed peering into the store at the frustrated looks on the faces of women who could not use the toilet, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 30).

“As a police officer, I would like to offer a deep apology to the citizens of the prefecture,” said Kuniya Munesugi of the Fukuoka police. “After confirming the facts in the case, we will deal with the matter strictly.”

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.