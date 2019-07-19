Police officer accused of setting fire to residence of ex-mistress

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an officer for allegedly setting fire to the residence of his former mistress in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 18).

On an evening early in March, Daisuke Inoue, a 40-year-old sergeant at the Minami Police Station, allegedly trespassed onto the premises of the residence and set paper in the garbage on fire.

Inoue, who has been accused of trespassing and arson, admits to the allegations. “I have a grudge against her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Inoue lived with the woman, aged in her 30s, at the same residence between 2014 and last December. During that period, he was married to another woman.

In early April, the first woman lodged a complaint with police. “My former boyfriend is a stalker,” she said. Late that month, the prefectural public safety commission issued a warning to Inoue.

Inoue surfaced as a person of interest in the arson case after police examined security camera footage shot near the residence. At around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, he was taken in for questioning.

“For a police officer to carry out such an act is truly regrettable,” a representative of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police was quoted. “Based on the results of the investigation, we will deal with the matter strictly.”