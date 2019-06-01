Police, entertainers work together to rid Asakusa of yakuza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police were joined by entertainers on Friday for an event that sought to raise awareness about excluding criminal syndicates from the Asakusa business district of Taito Ward, reports Fuji News Network (June 1).

Police officers, geisha entertainers and musicians from a traditional chindonya marching band paraded through the Rokku Entertainment District.

During the parade, participants held signs and flags with messages about the exclusion of criminal syndicates.

According to organizers, the event was held in preparation for Olympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo next year.