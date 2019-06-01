 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Police, entertainers work together to rid Asakusa of yakuza

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 1, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police were joined by entertainers on Friday for an event that sought to raise awareness about excluding criminal syndicates from the Asakusa business district of Taito Ward, reports Fuji News Network (June 1).

Police officers, geisha entertainers and musicians from a traditional chindonya marching band paraded through the Rokku Entertainment District.

During the parade, participants held signs and flags with messages about the exclusion of criminal syndicates.

According to organizers, the event was held in preparation for Olympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo next year.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »