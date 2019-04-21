Police apprehend man wanted over casino shooting that left pair seriously hurt

OSAKA (TR) – Police have arrested a 34-year-old man wanted over a shooting at an internet casino in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward last month that left a male customer and employee seriously hurt, reports TBS News (Apr. 21).

Early on March 11, Shunichi Igawa, a Korean national of no known occupation, is alleged to have shot the 42-year-old employee of casino Five in the head and the customer, 32, in the abdomen.

After the incident, Igawa fled the scene after the incident. On Saturday, police apprehended him at a residence in Takashima City, Shiga Prefecture where he was in hiding.

Upon his apprehension the suspect declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

The day after the incident, police released a photograph of Igawa that showed him with medium-length hair.

The casino employee remains unconscious at a hospital. Meanwhile, the customer was seriously injured, police said.

Five is located on the third floor of a building in the Minami entertainment district. The establishment, which was operating in violation of the law, is believed to have funneled money to a criminal syndicate, police said previously.