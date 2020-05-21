 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Police again seek help of public in ’10 murder of taxi driver in Hiratsuka

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 21, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Ten years after the murder of a taxi driver in Hiratsuka City, police are seeking the help of the public in locating the perpetrator in the case, reports Kyodo News (May 20).

On May 20, 2010, the body of driver Shojiro Arai, 62, was found in the trunk of his vehicle under a Shinkansen track in the Yokouchi area. According to police, the throat of Arai had been slit and he had been robbed.

On Wednesday, officers placed flowers and bowed beneath the tracks. Normally, officers would also distribute leaflets with information on the case to commuters in front of JR Hiratsuka Station. However, that effort was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officers on Wednesday placed flowers that the location where a taxi driver was found murdered in Hiratsuka City in 2010 (Twitter)

“We are continuing the investigation with the sense that we will absolutely make an arrest,” said Masayuki Harata, the chief of the Hiratsuka Police Station. “Please report to police any information, even if it seems trivial.”

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Hiratsuka Police Station at 0463-31-0110.

