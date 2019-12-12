Physical therapist molested woman in Chofu ‘due to job stress’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male physical therapist over the alleged molestation of a woman in Chofu City earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 12).

On a night in October, Kenji Miyamoto, 33, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, and embraced her. He then allegedly fondled her chest.

“After getting drunk, I got turned on and acted due to job stress,” Miyamoto was quoted by police.

According to police, Miyamoto became a person of interested after he seen patroling the area on a bicycle.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind several other similar incidents that have taken place in the area.