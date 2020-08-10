Photographer ‘without work due to coronavirus’ accused of stealing lenses

TOKYO (TR) – A photographer who couldn’t find work to the ongoing pandemic turned to the theft of camera lenses in Toshima Ward earlier this month, police said, reports TBS News (Aug. 9).

On August 5, Koto Ikeda, 46, allegedly entered a warehouse for an electronics store near JR Ikebukuro Station and stole a total of 14 lenses valued at 3.65 million yen.

“I am without work due to the novel coronavirus,” Ikeda was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I stole [the lenses] since I am troubled by money.”

Based on security camera footage, Ikeda entered the warehouse twice between 4:00 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The suspect used a bag to haul away the lenses. No staff members saw him because the theft took place during business hours for the main store.