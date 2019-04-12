Philippine woman sought after Japanese woman found dead in Bataan

PHILIPPINES (TR) – Police are seeking to question a local woman following the discovery of the body of an elderly Japanese woman at her residence in the province of Bataan, located on the island of northern Luzon, reports Kyodo News (Apr. 12).

According to police, the landlord of the residence found the body of Sakae Yokoyama, 76, collapsed on the floor of the residence on Monday. Her head showed signs of having been struck with a blunt weapon.

At the time of the discovery, the front door was locked, but the back door was unlocked. Given that Yokoyama’s passport and bankbook were found found at the residence, police suspect robbery was the motive in the crime.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of a female acquaintance of Yokoyama for questioning in the case, which is being treated as murder.