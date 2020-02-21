Philippine pubs in Gunma accused of immigration violations

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have busted three hostess hostess clubs featuring Filipino women in Ota City for immigration violations, reports TBS News (Feb. 20).

Between September and December, 2018, Naomi Fujima, the 70-year-old manager at pub Lupin and two other establishments, and one other person allegedly employed foreign women whose visas had expired to entertain men.

According to police, each hostess took out a debt of 400,000 yen to the suspects to cover fees for moving from the Philippines to Japan. They then continued to work until the amount was paid back.

However, the hostesses were not allowed to return home once the debt was eliminated since the suspects were confiscated their passports.

“[They] were under my control until the fee [for each of them] to arrive in Japan was paid,” Fujima was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

As a part of the investigation, police seized passports, mobile telephones and computers.

According to police, the pubs employe 15 women. Since 2014, sales have totaled about 222 million yen.