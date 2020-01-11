 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Philippine national 19th suspect in Akasaka heist

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 11, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested another suspect — bringing the total to 19 — for participation in the alleged robbery of more than 80 million yen from two employees of a precious metals dealer in Minato Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 10).

On the afternoon of January 5, 2019, two perpetrators came up behind the employees on a road just north of the Tokyo Midtown shopping and office complex in the Akasaka area. “I’ll stab you,” one of the perpetrators threatened while holding a knife.

After beating both victims over the head, the perpetrators snatched a bag containing about 81 million yen in cash and fled in a car driven by a third man. The victims suffered injuries that required between two and three weeks to heal, police said previously.

The latest suspect is a 21-year-old male national of the Philippines. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

A Philippine national is the 19th suspect in the heist of 81 million in Akasaka last year (Twitter)

According to police, the money was in some unspecified way passed from the two perpetrators to a then 19-year-old boy. Later on the day of the robbery, the Philippine national abducted the youth in Saitama Prefecture and confined him inside a vehicle.

After assaulting the boy, the Philippine national took the 81 million yen in cash. Police believe that the suspect then transferred the money to another individual.

The boy suffered a broken nose that required four weeks to heal, police said.

18 other arrests

Previously, police had arrested 18 suspects, including four members of the Yamaguchi-gumi criminal syndicate. Despite the arrests, the location of the money remains unknown.

After the incident, the victims told police that they were headed to use the cash to make a purchase of gold bars from a precious metals dealer. The meeting point was supposed to be a residence.

However, police were unable to confirm the existence of the residence, leading them to suspect that the victims had been set up.

