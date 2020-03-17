Pakistani national accused of molesting high school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Pakistani national over the alleged molestation of a high school girl in Koto Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 17).

Last November, the suspect, 50, is alleged to have forcibly kissed the

girl and fondled her body on a sidewalk in the ward.

“Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect, who was accused of indecent assault, told the Fukagawa Police Station. “But I might have kissed and hugged [her].”

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the girl. Prior to the incident, he asked her for directions. The crime then took place as she offered assistance.

The suspect surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.