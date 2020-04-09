Pair used stun gun in robbery of Ueno jewelry store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men who used a stun gun in the alleged robbery of a jewelry store in Taito Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 8).

At around 9:40 a.m. on February 4, Takahiko Murakami, 31, of no known occupation, and Takeo Hayashi, 32, entered the jewelry store wielding a stun gun.

After shocking the male proprietor, 76, with the weapon, they demanded that the he open the safe. However, they fled empty-handed after the proprietor managed to escape when their attention was diverted.

The proprietor suffered injuries that required three weeks to heal, police said.

Upon their arrests on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury, both suspects admitted to the allegations, police said.

Murakami, a resident of Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture, is currently under prosecution over a separate robbery in Toshima Ward earlier this year.

According to police, Murakami met Hayashi, a resident of Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, via an “underground internet site.”

During the robbery in Ueno, the pair spoke in broken English — uttering such words as “key,” “number” and “security” — in order to appear to be foreigners, police said..