Pair suspected of stealing wallets from sleeping subway passengers

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men who are suspected of stealing the wallets of sleeping subway passengers, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 28).

On Sunday morning, Masao Sudo, 74, and Yoshinobu Oshiro, 61, allegedly pulled the wallet containing about 8,000 yen in cash from the bag of a man passed out inside a carriage of the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line.

Both suspects deny the allegations, police said.

According to police, the passenger was passed out from drinking at the time. Both suspects then sat on either side of him.

As the train traveled traveled between Minami-asagaya and Ogikubo stations, they withdrew the wallet. An officer on patrol then apprehended them inside the carriage.

Police believe that the pair worked together to carry out the same crime on other occasions.