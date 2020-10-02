Pair sent to prosecutors over ‘outside window’ ride last Halloween

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have sent two men to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act for reckless behavior in Shibuya Ward on the night of Halloween last year, reports TBS News (Oct. 1).

In footage posted on YouTube, the two persons hang outside the windows of a white sedan and wave as the vehicle’s wheels spin on the pavement early on November 1, 2019.

“It was fun and exciting, and I hung outside the window to liven up the crowd,” one of them told police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, both persons — residents of Chiba and Saitama prefectures — participate in drift racing. As well, one of them is a former member of a bosozoku biker gang.

In recent years, the areas around JR Shibuya Station, especially at the “Scramble Crossing,” have been gathering spots for tens of thousands of revellers on evenings around Halloween.

For this year, such gatherings are prohibited due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, police plan to intensify patrols under the belief that fewer pedestrians on the streets may mean an increase in out-of-control behavior of drivers of vehicles.