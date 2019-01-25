 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pair prosecuted for cultivation of marijuana; 270 plants seized

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 25, 2019

TOCHIGI (TR) – Two men last week were sent to prosecutors over the cultivation of marijuana at residences in Tochigi and Gunma prefectures, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 19).

The Kanto Narcotics Control Department and other law enforcement divisions sent Akiyuki Okada, a 36-year-old resident of Sano City, Tochigi, and Motohiro Serizawa, 35, of no known occupation, living in Tatebayashi City, Gunma, to prosecutors on suspicion of cultivation and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Both defendants have acknowledged possessing marijuana but deny doing so for the purpose of sale.

Last fall, police seized 270 plants and growing equipment from the residences of the defendants. Police also seized 960 grams of marijuana — with a street value of 5.73 million yen — from the residence of Okada. Police also seized 240 grams (with a value of 1.45 million yen) from the residence of Serizawa.

Police found 270 marijuana plants in two residences in Tochigi and Gunma prefectures
Police found 270 marijuana plants in two residences in Tochigi and Gunma prefectures last year (Twitter)

Police are now attempting to identify the customers of the suspects.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »