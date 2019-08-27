Pair nabbed over theft of Rolex in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged theft of a Rolex wristwatch from a shop in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Aug. 27).

At just before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Yuya Imano, 30, and Takuya Nakashima, 21, allegedly stole the watch — valued at 2.82 million yen — from the shop, located near JR Shinjuku Station.

Both suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, the suspects attempted to sell the wristwatch at another shop in the Ginza are of Chuo Ward about three and a half hours later. After checking the product number of the watch, a clerk at the second shop alerted police.

The suspects met for the first time that same day after becoming acquainted on a social-networking service.