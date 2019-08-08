Pair nabbed over theft of car from parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two persons over the alleged theft of a vehicle in Toshima Ward last month, reports TBS News (Aug. 7).

On July 16, Yuki Inoue, of no known occupation, and the other suspect alleged stole the passenger vehicle from the parking lot of printing company in the Takada area.

“I wanted a car,” Inoue was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Prior to the theft, the suspects searched the area for a vehicle with the keys left in the ignition.

The suspects met at a facility for welfare recipients and likely slept inside the car for several days after the crime, police said.