Osaka: Yakuza, wife nabbed for possession of firearms

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate and his wife over the alleged possession of firearms found in their residence in Osaka City’s Hirano Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 19).

On December 5, officers conducting a drug-related investigation found three revolvers, one automatic pistol and 62 rounds of ammunition in the toilet of the residence of Masanori Yamasawa, a 57-year-old member of the Azuma-gumi, and his wife, 55-year-old Masami.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects, who have been accused of aggravated possession under the Swords and Firearms Control Law, admit to the allegations.

Police believe that the residence is an armory for the Azuma-gumi.

The raid was carried out by the Kinki Narcotics Control Department as a part of an investigation into a violation of the Stimulants Control Law. In addition to the firearms, officers found an undisclosed amount of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Upon the arrival of police, Yamasawa fled. Police apprehended the gang member in Hyogo Prefecture on January 29.