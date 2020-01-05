Osaka: Woman accused of setting fire to house of male colleague

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police last month arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly setting fire to the residence of

a male colleague in Tondabayashi City, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 26).

Late on November 12 or early the following morning, Ayumi Yorioka, a part-time employee, sprayed gasoline in the front of the residence, which was under construction, of the colleague, aged in his 30s, and set it ablaze.

The subsequent fire caused a small amount of damage to the front door of the unit. During incident, Yorioka also sprayed red paint on an outer wall of the structure, police said.

Yorioka admits to the allegations, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.