Osaka: Woman, 65, smothers husband to death with pillow

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 19, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 65-year-old woman for allegedly smothering her husband to death at their residence in Kishiwada City early Sunday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Feb. 17).

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Yoshiko Imaguchi allegedly covered the mouth of her husband, 74-year-old Mitsuaki, with a pillow inside the residence, located in the Makamicho. She then telephoned emergency services, saying, “I killed my husband.”

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found Mitsuaki collapsed atop a bed. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to the Kishiwada Police Station.

A woman fatally smothered her husband at their residence in Kishiwada City early Sunday (Twitter)

Police later accused Yoshiko, who served as her husband’s nurse, of attempted murder. “Even though I was his nurse, he complained all the time, and I became irritated,” Imaguchi was quoted by police. “So I pushed a pillow over his face.”

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

