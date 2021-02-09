Osaka: Woman, 55, suspected in string of arson incidents in own building

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman who is suspected in a string of arson incidents inside her apartment building in Osaka City, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 5).

At just past 5:00 a.m. on February 4, Yayoi Mitani allegedly set fire to two umbrellas in front of a second-floor apartment in the building, located in Sumiyoshi Ward.

“I started the fire to relieve stress that had accumulated as a result of [problems] at home and within the building association,” Mitani said in admitting to the allegations.

A male occupant of the unit awoke after the fire started. “I smelled what appeared to be a burning candle,” he said. ” After I opened the curtain, I saw the fire. It was scary.”

Between around last October and February 4, fires have started under suspicious circumstances in a total of 11 locations in the complex. In five of those cases, Mitani claimed to be the first responder.